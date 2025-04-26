Kate Middleton takes thoughtful step to support Prince William's role as King

  • April 26, 2025
Kate Middleton's future role besides Prince William revealed

Princess Kate is set to take a significant step once Prince William takes the British throne.

As reported by Daily Mail, several sources close to the couple have shared that Kate is preparing for a "supportive" Queen role in the future.

The decision has been inspired by Prince Philip, who was always present at Queen Elizabeth II's side to support the monarch.

According to the insiders, as the future Queen, Kate will have to act as a "gatekeeper to ensure that William can do this work while also finding time to be a hands-on-father."

The tipsters further added that the mother-of-three is "allergic to any PR gimmicks."

Kate Middleton, Prince Philip bond

Kate and Prince Philip had a good relationship, with Prince William sharing that he was thankful that she had "so many years" to get to know his grandfather, after marrying into Royal Family in 2011.

A source also shared that the 43-year-old Royal is "hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making, and they approach it as a team. Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and the King and Queen, they’re a good double act."

Additionally, Royal biographer Penny Junor noted, "She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

Following late prince' footsteps, she will "make an individual contribution," while also being clear that her main role is to support the King.

Prince and Princess of Wales wedding anniversary

Prince Williams and Princess Kate will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29, with a romantic trip to an isolated self-catering cottage in Scotland.

The couple, who tied the knot on 2011 at Westminster Abbey, will be revisiting the country, where they were first linked romantically.

This trip will come after Prince William makes his return from Pope Francis funeral, which is scheduled for April 26, 2025 in Vatican City.

