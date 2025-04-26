Meghan Markle suffers major heartbreak after joint outing with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is hit with a major emotional setback after glamorous TIME100 appearance!
On Friday, April 25, The Sun reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which spotlights entrepreneurs, has fallen out of the Spotify Top 100 lists in both the UK and the US.
Adding to Meghan’s heartbreak, the latest episode of her podcast, which was released on Tuesday, failed to secure a spot on Apple’s Top 200 chart.
The outlet also reported that several Spotify users in the UK preferred “Sleep Cove’s offering, Guided Sleep Meditation & Sleep Hypnosis, which was ranked 79th.”
This setback comes just days after Meghan made a joint-appearance with Prince Harry at TIME100 Summit where she participated in a conversation with Jessica Sibley.
Sharing his stance on Meghan Markle’s show, Majesty magazine’s Ingrid Seward slammed, “They are deeply dull. I don’t think she’s at the cutting edge. She hasn’t pressed the right buttons this time. She’s just not talented enough. She appears to be pretty complacent and shameless about what she does. It’s just boring.”
Meghan Markle’s ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’:
The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, debuted on April 8, 2025, and centres around Meghan engaging in conversations with her female friends and entrepreneurs.
In the podcast, the mother-of-two also opens up about her own journey as an entrepreneur and struggles launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.