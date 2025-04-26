LeBron James' efforts fall short as Luka's health woes weigh heavy on Lakers

LeBron James' game-high 38 points fail to deliver the Lakers' victory in Game 3 showdown

LeBron James performs despite Luka Doncics health issues in Game 3
LeBron James performs despite Luka Doncic's health issues in Game 3

LeBron James' game-high points fall short, earning the victory for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Athlon Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, April 25, 2025, suffered a 116-104 Game 3 loss to the Timberwolves at Target Centre as their star player Luka Dončić battled with a stomach bug.

Although James carried much of the team load and scored a game-high 38 points, his most since he picked up a March groin injury that sidelined him for seven games.

Meanwhile, Luka who has been “vomiting all afternoon,” a day before the match and was dealing with a stomach illness scored 17 points with seven rebounds and eight assists.

James on Luka's illness

After the game, the reporters asked the 21-time All-Star about his thoughts on Luka’s health condition.

The 40-year-old said, “I mean, well, obviously, with his illness, I mean, it impacts our team. We understand what he brings to our team and what he's done since the acquisition. So, you know, it definitely took a big blow for our team."

He further added, “There are no moral victories in the postseason. It doesn’t matter what the stat sheet looks like. It’s about winning the game.”

Notably, the Lakers scored more than 95 points for the first time this series. They shot 42.5% (17-for-40) from three, with Lebron James going 5-for-9 after the team struggled from beyond the arc at home.

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again face Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs round one and Game 4 on Monday April 28, 2025.

