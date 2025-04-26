Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep eyes on Zurich Classic despite sloppy finish

Zurich Classic defending champion McIlroy and Lowry are six shots behind after costly bogeys

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep eyes on Zurich Classic despite sloppy finish
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep eyes on Zurich Classic despite sloppy finish

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep their eyes on the Zurich Classic despite trailing by six shots.

According to Independent, the Irish duo are focusing on scoring birdies on Saturday, April 26, 2025, after they bogeyed their last two holes and three of their last six at halfway in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Despite a strong start and eaching six under par after 12 holes, McIlroy and Lowry struggled with chip shots and bogeyed three holes, finishing six shots behind the leaders.

Rory McIlroy admits they played ‘badly’

McIlroy acknowledged, “We were six under through 12 today and cruising and then, you know, a bit of a bad finish. But we didn't feel like we played that badly to have the finish that we did. A couple of loose shots here.”

“Tomorrow, it'll be hard to stay patient, because in the fourball format, you just have to try to make as many birdies as you can. But we know that we're really good at the foursomes format, which we showed today for the most part,” he added.

The career grand slam winner believes if they can climb back into contention within a few shots of the lead going into Sunday, they will be in a good position.

Shane Lowry still upbeat to defend the title

Despite McIlroy brutally honest admission about their current position Lowry remained optimistic about defending the titile and jocked, “Well, I'm enjoying myself playing from about 340 down the middle of every fairway.”

“I've had a great time so far this week. Look, we're obviously disappointed. I feel like 11-under is the worst score we could be for two days right now with our finish yesterday and today,” Lowry added.

Lowry said if they succeed in shooting a low score on Saturday and get into the 20s under par, they can make a strong push on Sunday, adding that they are capable of gaining ground on the field.

Princess Kate embraces key future role in Royal Family alongside Prince William

Princess Kate embraces key future role in Royal Family alongside Prince William
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’

North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
Princess Eugenie shares first post after Andrew's accuser Virginia commits suicide

Princess Eugenie shares first post after Andrew's accuser Virginia commits suicide
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Delta Force Mobile now live: Unveiling exclusive rewards and intense action
Delta Force Mobile now live: Unveiling exclusive rewards and intense action
Cristiano Ronaldo first year at Man United ‘was hard,' Ryan Giggs reveals
Cristiano Ronaldo first year at Man United ‘was hard,' Ryan Giggs reveals
Jannik Sinner admits ‘tough’ road after doping ban: ‘It won’t be easy’
Jannik Sinner admits ‘tough’ road after doping ban: ‘It won’t be easy’
Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player
Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player
Kobe Bryant's iconic debut jersey sets new auction record
Kobe Bryant's iconic debut jersey sets new auction record
John Cena reveals heartbreaking 'bullying' led to his hair transplant
John Cena reveals heartbreaking 'bullying' led to his hair transplant
Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand
Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand
Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation
Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation
Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory
Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed
Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years
Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years
Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch
Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch