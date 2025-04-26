Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep eyes on Zurich Classic despite sloppy finish

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry keep their eyes on the Zurich Classic despite trailing by six shots.
According to Independent, the Irish duo are focusing on scoring birdies on Saturday, April 26, 2025, after they bogeyed their last two holes and three of their last six at halfway in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Despite a strong start and eaching six under par after 12 holes, McIlroy and Lowry struggled with chip shots and bogeyed three holes, finishing six shots behind the leaders.
Rory McIlroy admits they played ‘badly’
McIlroy acknowledged, “We were six under through 12 today and cruising and then, you know, a bit of a bad finish. But we didn't feel like we played that badly to have the finish that we did. A couple of loose shots here.”
“Tomorrow, it'll be hard to stay patient, because in the fourball format, you just have to try to make as many birdies as you can. But we know that we're really good at the foursomes format, which we showed today for the most part,” he added.
The career grand slam winner believes if they can climb back into contention within a few shots of the lead going into Sunday, they will be in a good position.
Shane Lowry still upbeat to defend the title
Despite McIlroy brutally honest admission about their current position Lowry remained optimistic about defending the titile and jocked, “Well, I'm enjoying myself playing from about 340 down the middle of every fairway.”
“I've had a great time so far this week. Look, we're obviously disappointed. I feel like 11-under is the worst score we could be for two days right now with our finish yesterday and today,” Lowry added.
Lowry said if they succeed in shooting a low score on Saturday and get into the 20s under par, they can make a strong push on Sunday, adding that they are capable of gaining ground on the field.