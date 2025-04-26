Prince Harry exudes glamour at award show as William attends somber event

  • April 26, 2025
Prince Harry and Prince William’s two new separate outings are highlighting their distinct approach in life!

The Duke of Sussex graced a glamorous Beverly Hills award show, the Living Legends of Aviation Awards, while his elder brother, the Prince of Wales, represented their father, King Charles, at Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City on Saturday.

The different outings showcase the distinct paths the royal brothers are on, with Prince William increasingly taking on more prominent royal responsibilities as heir of the British throne and Prince Harry pursuing his own endeavors with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in high spirits as he was seen smiling ear to ear during the prestigious event, wearing a classic black tuxedo and matching black bow tie, looking dapper as always.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked solemn as he attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on behalf of King Charles. The funeral at St Peter's Square gathered around 170 international delegations, including heads of state and prominent royals.

The princes' appearances occurred simultaneously, with Harry’s US time zone aligning with William’s Central European Time zone in Rome.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship:

Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged from each other for years.

The tensions mounted between the two brothers when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made shocking allegations about the royal family, including King Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The duke further hit out at his family in his memoir Spare and accused his brother of calling Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" during one bitter argument.

Currently, Prince Harry and Prince William are believed to be not on talking terms.

