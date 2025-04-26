Capcom hints at Resident Evil 9 in light-hearted RE4 milestone video

Capcom has yet to officially provide details on Resident Evil 9 launch

Capcom is reportedly developing Resident Evil 9 with enhanced gameplay, alongside other features to provide an integral experience.

Capcom on Friday, April 25, 2025, dropped a sneaky little Resident Evil 9 tease in plain sight.

In celebration of hitting a staggering 10 million players, the Resident Evil 4 dev team uploaded a short video to social media, showing Ada Wong having a quiet word with one of gaming's most iconic villains before cutting to Leon, the infected horde around him donning party hats as they mosey towards the church.

It then cuts to a rock song, Dr Salvador strumming his chainsaw like a guitar.

Behind him is a rustic sign with the words "Thank you for playing" emblasoned across it.

What to expect from Resident Evil 9?

Capcom has confirmed the next mainline entry in the Resident Evil series will be directed by Resident Evil 7 director Koshi Nakanishi.

"We're making a new Resident Evil," Nakanishi said last year, "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7]."

"But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can," Nakanishi added.

According to a leaker, the next chapter of survival horror is set on a mysterious island somewhere in the Southeast Asian seawith influences from Singapore.

However, Capcom has yet to officially provide details on Resident Evil 9 launch. 

