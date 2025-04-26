King Charles ‘under pressure’ to mark Archie's birthday after wishing louis

Prince Archie is set to mark his 6th birthday next month but it is uncertain if he will get any birthday wishes from his paternal side this year as well due to his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s longstanding feud with the Royal Family.
However, King Charles has been urged to mark Prince Harry’s elder one’s birthday, following his recent birthday wish to Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis.
On April 23, 2025, the king extended heartfelt wish to Prince Louis on his 7th birthday with sweet Instagram post.
Now, a royal expert Jennie Bond has asked the monarch to celebrate Prince Archie birthday, which will fall on May 6.
"It would be very nice if the King, and William and Catherine, marked young Archie‘s sixth birthday in some way. After all, it’s not the poor little lad’s fault that all this has happened,” the former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror.
She continued, “So I hope that, either publicly or privately, they do at least send the little boy their good wishes."
The royal expert further claimed that it is still a "great sadness" for the King to have no relationship with his two youngest grandchildren, as well as Harry.
"He always loved Harry he called him 'darling boy'. And I’m sure he still does love Harry and would love even more to be able to spend time with Archie and Lilibet," Bond said.
She further added, "Charles is a sentimental man and a doting grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis. I’m sure as his struggle with cancer continues, he thinks more about the great loss of not being able to spend time with Harry’s children."
King Charles bond with Prince Harry's kids:
King Charles is believed to have no relationship with Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, as Prince Harry's children have not visited the UK since 2022.
According to reports, the youngest of the two Sussex children has only met King Charles once as she was born in the US, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' exit from their senior royal positions in 2020.