Prince Andrew issued urgent warning after his accuser Virginia’s suicide

Prince Andrew has been urged for ‘quick’ reaction after Virginia Giuffre’s suicide!
While speaking to The Sun for an interview published on Saturday, April 26, Majesty magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Ingrid Seward, issued an urgent warning to the Duke of York, asking him to step up and break his silence on the suicide of his and Jeffrey Epstein’s victim.
The expert stated that while Virginia’s death is not at all an escape for the Duke, he still has a chance to get forgiveness.
“I’m afraid that if Prince Andrew doesn’t step forward to react to her death he will be heavily criticized,” expressed Ingrid.
Issuing an advice to the Prince, she stated, “Now would be the moment for him to step up and be brave and say something compassionate. Now is the time for him to honour the promise he made several years ago to help and support victims of sexual abuse. In doing so it mustn’t look like a publicity stunt, it has to come from the heart, from a place of genuine compassion.”
Ingrid continued, “The fact Virginia Giuffre has taken her own life is tragic, she had a family, she was very wealthy, but she was clearly haunted by the abuse she suffered as a teenager.”
The editor also expressed that she believes after Virginia’s death, “there’s not much hope” for Andrew, and that if he wants to save himself from heavy criticism in the coming days, he must steps up and show compassion and react to her death as quickly as possible.
“This could be the beginning of his absolution. But if there’s nothing, the silence will be deafening,” she concluded.
Virginia Giuffre’s suicide:
On Friday, April 25, Virginia’s family gave a statement to PEOPLE in which they announced her death at the age of 41.
In 2021, Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, alleging that the Duke of York raped her when she was a teenager, as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.
She also filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York in the US District Court of the Southern District of New York in 2021. However, they reached an out-of-court settlement reportedly worth around $12 million.