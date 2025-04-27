Justin Timberlake teams up with Travis Kelce, Jason for guys night out

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, and Justin Timberlake enjoy a memorable evening together in Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake teams up with Travis Kelce, Jason for guys night out


Justin Timberlake, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are partying all night!

On Saturday, April 26, the Selfish hitmaker’s brand 8AM Golf shared a video on its official Instagram handle that featured the NFL star brothers playing a game of cards with the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor.

“After dark at the 8AM Invitational did not disappoint,” they captioned the post.

The video featured the trio engaged in a fun conversation as they played the cards.

For the outing, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was dressed in a beige cardigan sweater and a black tee as he sported a stylish pair of glasses and a black cap.

Jason Kelce, for the fun-filled night out, wore a funky, colorful patterned vest and coordinated it with a straw hat, giving a complete vacation vibe.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake rocked a classy black suit and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

This thrilling night out comes amid Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are staying in Las Vegas to attend the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational.

2025 8AM Golf Invitational:

The 8AM Golf Invitational, which is scheduled from April 24 to 27, 2025, marks an annual celebrity golf tournament by Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf.

Held at Wynn, Las Vegas, the event brings together 28 prominent figures from sports, entertainment, and media for a weekend of golf, entertainment, and philanthropy.

Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard

Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana

Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death

Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death

Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday

Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Katy Perry pays somber tribute to Pope Francis after his funeral mass
Katy Perry pays somber tribute to Pope Francis after his funeral mass
'Titanic' star Ioan Gruffudd ties knot with Bianca Wallace in intimate affair
'Titanic' star Ioan Gruffudd ties knot with Bianca Wallace in intimate affair
Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after receiving huge honor
Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after receiving huge honor
Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner honors gym trainer after celebrating Easter with Ben Affleck
Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere
Lily Collins rocks chic black outfit at ‘The Summer Book’ Denmark premiere
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pack on PDA for first time since legal woes
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pack on PDA for first time since legal woes
Hailey Bieber pokes fun at headline focusing on Justin over her success
Hailey Bieber pokes fun at headline focusing on Justin over her success
Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival
Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival
Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute
Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute
Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash
Katy Perry’s true feelings about Blue Origin flight revealed after fan backlash
'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88