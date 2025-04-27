Justin Timberlake teams up with Travis Kelce, Jason for guys night out

Justin Timberlake, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are partying all night!
On Saturday, April 26, the Selfish hitmaker’s brand 8AM Golf shared a video on its official Instagram handle that featured the NFL star brothers playing a game of cards with the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor.
“After dark at the 8AM Invitational did not disappoint,” they captioned the post.
The video featured the trio engaged in a fun conversation as they played the cards.
For the outing, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was dressed in a beige cardigan sweater and a black tee as he sported a stylish pair of glasses and a black cap.
Jason Kelce, for the fun-filled night out, wore a funky, colorful patterned vest and coordinated it with a straw hat, giving a complete vacation vibe.
Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake rocked a classy black suit and a pair of stylish sunglasses.
This thrilling night out comes amid Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are staying in Las Vegas to attend the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational.
2025 8AM Golf Invitational:
The 8AM Golf Invitational, which is scheduled from April 24 to 27, 2025, marks an annual celebrity golf tournament by Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf.
Held at Wynn, Las Vegas, the event brings together 28 prominent figures from sports, entertainment, and media for a weekend of golf, entertainment, and philanthropy.