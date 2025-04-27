 Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana

Prince Harry is forging a bond with Hollywood actor John Travolta, who once danced with his late mother Princess Diana.
On Friday, the Duke of Sussex graced the Legends of Aviation Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to honor the first responders, who battled the California fires.
The event, which honors aviation legends, brought the two together for a night of celebration.
According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry and John Travolta have now become good friends since the duke was himself inducted as a “Living Legend” at last year’s ceremony.
In 2024, Harry jokingly called out the Pulp Fiction star for his iconic dance at the White House with Princess Diana.
"I was one-year-old when you danced with my mum. As you’ve told everybody here and continue to dine out on that probably every single night," he quipped, adding, "But look at us now! It’s great. So, if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together."
At this year’ star-studded ceremony, the duo was joined by other celebrities, including Morgan Freeman.
Princess Diana dance with John Travolta
Princess Diana danced with Saturday Night Fever star John Travolta in November 1985, when she attended a dinner at the White House with then-prince Charles.
The couple attended the dinner on the first night of their royal tour of the US, alongside famous guests including Travolta, Neil Diamond, Leontyne Price, Tom Selleck, Gloria Vanderbilt, Estée Lauder, Clint Eastwood and Mikhail Baryshnikov.