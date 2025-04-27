Overwatch 2 Gundam skins leak ahead of official launch

Overwatch 2's Gundam Wing skins have leaked ahead of the official release, confirming which heroes will receive them and based on which mechs.
The partnership between Overwatch 2 and Gundam Wing will be available soon, bringing another collaboration inspired by an iconic anime.
In 2024, Cowboy Bebop skins were added to the game, bringing cosmetics based on the acclaimed 90s anime that follows a group of space bounty hunters.
The fourth crossover with an anime is on the way, and a new leak has revealed what to expect from it.
What to expect from Overwatch 2?
Taking to Reddit, a user -Elixo- shared images of the Gundam Wing skins that Overwatch 2 will release. Mercy had her skin confirmed, but it has now been revealed that it will be based on XXG-00W0 Wing Gundam Zero, while Soldier: 76 will be OZ-00MS Tallgeese.
Reaper will get a skin based on the XXXG-01D Gundam Deathscythe, and Ramattra's skin will be based on the OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon.
However, Blizzard Entertainment is yet to be officially reveal details.
Overwatch 2 Leak
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is a single-season anime with 49 episodes originally released in 1995. The first anime in the Gundam series to be shown on American television, it is the successor to Mobile Fighter G Gundam.
The collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Gundam Wing is set to arrive on April 29.
The prices of the skins, whether there will be bundles, or whether other items such as emotes and sprays are currently unknown.
Blizzard hasn't shared any more details, players can get other skins, such as the Dokiwatch.