King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025
King Charles is cheering on the marathon runners!

The British Monarch took to the official Instagram Story of the Royal Family on Sunday, April 27, to re-share London Marathon’s post as he penned an uplifting message for the athletes.

“Good luck to everyone taking part in the @londonmarathon and @manchestermarathon today!” wrote King Charles.

The sweet message was followed by a shoe emoji to symbolize the marathon.

In the post, the officials shared the snap of the triumphant gold medal of the highly-competitive race.

P.C. Instagram/theroyalfamily

This statement by King Charles comes after he reshared a post from the Vatican that featured Pope Francis’s funeral video at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore.

"Earlier today, The Prince of Wales attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on behalf of The King," the Monarch penned alongside the clip.

About London and Manchester Marathon:

On Sunday, April 27, runners will be pounding the streets of both London and Manchester, competing against each other to complete 26 miles of the marathon.

The 2025 London Marathon will be the 45th edition of the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Manchester Marathon, which is also taking place simultaneously, is a highly-anticipated event in the UK and this year marks the 42nd edition of it.

