Blake Lively pens emotional note for Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham promotion

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s co-owned football team Wrexham AFC has achieved a historic milestone and Blake Lively is can't stop gushing over it.
The It Ends with Us actress penned a touching tribute for her husband, Ryan and Rob, whose co-owned football team won a historic third successive promotion to reach the Championship on Saturday.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Blake shared photo of Ryan and Rob, who could be seen embracing each other.
"Back to Back to Back. History was made Congratulations to @wrexham_afc. I will never forget the love and elation in that town today. Thank you for sharing it with us always," she wrote along the photo.
The Gossip Girl alum further added, "And to these two men, @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds …the love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history."
"This picture feels to me like a painting of all you do for so many while being so present and appreciative of every moment," Blake added of the photo of the two.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s PDA filled appearance at Wrexham match
Blake Lively also supported Ryan Reynolds at SToK Cae Ras stadium on Saturday to watch his Welsh team triumph 3-0 over Charlton Athletic.
During the game, the Hollywood power couple put on a very PDA-filled display and at one point they even shared a tender smooch.
The couple's loved-up outing comes after Blake Lively was hit by widespread backlash for her speech at the Time100 Gala on Thursday night.