Lewis Hamilton sets record straight on retirement rumours

Lewis Hamilton has put all the retirment rumours to rest with a defiant public statemnt.
According to Republic, the seven-time world champion’s back to back set backs with his new team Ferrari sparked speculation that he might leave the team or will call it quit.
However, Hamilton has now put the rumours to bed with a rare public display outside of the world of motorsport where he made it clear he isn't giving up.
He said, "Please keep your fingers crossed. I'm not going to give up. We're gonna keep getting better. Thank you all so much. Still we rise, right?"
Hamilton's comments could perhaps be in reference to comments from Ralf Schumacher that he may well choose to walk away if he continues to struggle the way he has.
He said that it won't be much of a surprise if Hamilton decides that struggling in his final few years of F1 is not worth it.
Schumacher also compared the kind of struggles that Hamilton is having with his car to other drivers, saying it seems worse with the Ferrari driver.
It isn't just Norris who he compares poorly to - he has not been able to keep pace with Leclerc and even ex-Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Russell has claimed two podiums this season, with Leclerc taking one - and both have almost the same machinery, given Ferrari and Mercedes have a similar gap pace-wise to McLaren.