Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish

Rory Mcllroy and Shane Lowry are currently five shots behind the leading players at the Zurich Classic and they need to close that gap in the final round to have a chance of winning.
During the tournament on Saturday, April 26, there was a 90 minute delay because of lightning.
After that, Mcllroy made an eagle on last hole and he and Lowry completed their round with a score of 61 in the betterball format, as per BBC Sports.
"The last thing on my mind during the delay was the putt, and then once I got back out there, I sort of concentrated on it and made sure I did what I needed to do and it was just a bonus for it to go in," McIlroy shared.
It is worth mentioning that Lowry and Mcllroy won last years's Zurich Classic by defeating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a tie-breaker.
Mcllroy further added, "As long as we keep having fun out there, that'll be the best way for us to get the best out of ourselves."
Meanwhile, Lowry expressed, "I was pretty happy to have Rory go out and eagle the last there."
Final round
The final round will be played today on April 27 using alternate-shot format where teammates take turns hitting the ball.
How did the other teams perform?
Americans Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin also scored 61 and now lead by three shots, meanwhile two other teams, Jake Knapp with Frankie Capan III who scored 60 and the Japanese team of Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, who scored 61 are tied for second place.
Mcllroy's Masters victory:
Mcllroy recently achieved his long-time dream of becoming a career Grand Slam winner by winning the Masters tournament.
By winning the Masters, McIlroy finally became one of only six golfers in history to win all four major golf championships.
This victory also allowed him to wear the iconic green jacket.