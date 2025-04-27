Frostpunk to receive Unreal Engine remake with mod support at launch

Unreal Engine allows Frostpunk 1886 to be 'living, expandable platform' with possibility of new DLC content

Frostpunk 1886, an Unreal Engine remake of the beloved dystopian management game, is officially announced to be released in 2027.

This announcement comes as developers 11 Bit Studios put its proprietary game engine - the Liquid Engine - on ice.

According to the official press release, this won't just be a visual overhaul, as the game will be receiving official mod support, new mechanics, laws, and content to play through, alongside an entirely new Purpose path that experienced players will be able to tackle.

"In the meantime, fans can look forward to a future where Frostpunk 2 and Frostpunk 1886 evolve side by side--two paths forged in parallel, each carrying the vision of survival into the unrelenting cold," the press release states.

11 Bit Studios stated that using Unreal Engine allows Frostpunk 1886 to be a "living, expandable platform" with the possibility of new DLC content in the future.

It is worth noting that 11 Bit Studios continues to support Frostpunk 2, which continues to get DLC updates and free content updates.

With Frostpunk 2, the company is in a "new era," aiming to launch more in-house projects in the future.

To note, Frostpunk 1886 is anticipated to be launched on PC via Steam for now, with no word on a potential console release.

