Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut

Instagram's Edit reached high rankings on the U.S. iPhone App Store, securing the top position on its first day

In a significant development, Instagram’s Edits, the latest creation app, has debuted, exceeding the downloads of the renowned video edition app CapCut.

Instagram’s Edit app was installed a projected 702,900 times on iOS devices within two days after launch comp ared toCapCut's 19,000 iOS downloads in the same time, as reported by app intelligence provider App figures.

Instagram Edits exceeds CapCut

Edits skyrocketed to 1.2 million iOS downloads and 5.9 million Android downloads, reaching 7.1 million downloads worldwide.

On the other hand, CapCut crossed 83,500 downloads across both platforms in its first three days. In the U.S., Edits reached 381,000 downloads in the same time frame.

While Capcut reached 3,400 downloads during its launch, Edits was 112 times larger.

Instagram’s video editing app reached high rankings on the U.S. iPhone App Store, securing the top position on its first day.

Despite its immense success, Edits still trails CapCut’s overall user base of 1.22 billion downloads since its release in April 2020.

Notably, the recently launched app is receiving mixed reactions, as highlighted by social media marketing consultant Lia Haberman in her recent newsletter.

Users praise Edits for its seamless and intuitive user interface, built-in analytics, and ad-free experience.

However, the Edits app lacks several features, including transition effects and templates accessible in CapCut.

