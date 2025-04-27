Kylie Jenner mourns loss of pal Jesus Guerrero three months after his death

Kylie Jenner got candid about pain and “loneliness” over the loss of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, three months after his death at age 34.

Jesus had worked with many renowned Hollywood stars including Kylie and Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, Kali Uchis, Charli XCX, Rosalía, Demi Moore, Emma Chamberlain, and Catherine O’Hara.

The talented artist left the entertainment industry mourning on February 22.

During the recent episode of Hulu series The Kardashians, Kylie reflected on her relationship with Jesus.

She shared an emotional throwback video of her pal in a hotel room last autumn. The clip showed her getting braided by the stylist.

She quipped, “Did you just do the curtain's hair?” To which Jesus replied, “Yeah, I got bored.”

The Kylie cosmetic founder also shared a clip from October 28, 2024 and took a trip down the memory lane of her heartwarming memories with Jesus.

“Found this video from that day. I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again. Grief isn't getting easier it's just getting lonelier,” the mother-of-two captioned the post.

She added, “I miss you so much. Why aren't you here. every first without you hurts sm.”

Jesus Guerrero death:

Jesus Guerrero passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles.

His sister Gris made the announcement about his “very suddenly and unexpectedly” death on February 22, 2025.

According to Gris, “He was diagnosed with gastritis months back, but it was never anything to get that bad. So we don’t know if that was a part of it.”

However, the final autopsy report of Jesus Guerrero is yet to release.

