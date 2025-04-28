London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone

49% were women among the applicants to participate in London Marathon 2025

The London Marathon 2025 broke the world record for the highest number of finishers with 56,649 runners completing the 26.2-mile race.

Despite the hot weather, this number surpasses the previous record of 55,646 which was set by the New York Marathon in November.

This news was confirmed by Guinness World Records. The London Marathon has also the highest number of applicants for its ballot, with 840, 318 people applying for the 2025 race.

Among the applicants from the UK, 49% were women.

There was also a 105% increase in applications from individuals aged 20 to 29, as per BBC Sports.

It is also the biggest fundraising event held annually in one day which raised over 1.73 billion dollars (1.3 billion pounds) for charity since it began in 1981.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said in a statement on Monday, April 28, "We are thrilled to have broken the Guinness World Records title."

He further added, "It was a fantastic occasion to see 56,640 people cross the iconic Finish Line on The Mall throughout Marathon Day. We hope the thousands of people watching yesterday were inspired to register in the 2026 TCS London Marathon Ballot."

Previous world records:

In October 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic the London Marathon set a record for having the most people run a marathon remotely within 24 hours.

A total of 37,966 participants took part in this virtual event.

