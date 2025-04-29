King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Ecuador Presidents at Palace amid working visits

King Felipe welcomes Cyprus, Equador Presidents at Palace amid working visits
King Felipe had a busy at Zarzuela Palace!

The Monarch spent a meaningful day at Royal Palace, where he welcomed the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Daniel Novoa Azín, during their working visits in Spain.

Taking to its Instagram on Monday, April 28, the Spanish Royal Family dropped two posts in which they shared about King Felipe’s meetings with Nikos and Daniel.

The first post featured a carousel of photographs from Felipe’s meeting with Cyprus’s President Nikos Christodoulides, and his appearance at the Invest in Spain Summit.

“The King met this afternoon at Zarzuela Palace with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on the occasion of his working visit to Spain. He also inaugurated the "Invest in Spain Summit" International Forum in Madrid this morning,” captioned the Royals.

They continued, “The meeting, organized by ICEX, brought together executives from more than 70 multinational companies to analyze the evolution of foreign investment in Spain and business opportunities in strategic sectors linked to the green and digital transition.”

In the second post, which was shared after a few hours, the Royal Family posted a collection of images from King Felipe’s meeting with Ecuador’s  President Daniel Novoa Azín.

“The King met at Zarzuela Palace with the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Daniel Novoa Azín, on the occasion of his working visit to Spain,” the caption stated.

About King Felipe VI of Spain:

Felipe VI is King of Spain, who ascended to the Spanish throne on June 19, 2014. In addition to being a monarch and head of state, he is also the commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces, holding the military rank of captain general.

He married TV news journalist Letizia in 2004, and shares two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, with her.

