Meghan Markle sparks immense backlash for using HRH title without authority

The Duchess of Sussex has ignited strong reaction from Royal fans for signing a gift basket with her former title

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Meghan Markle landed in hot water for giving a gift basket to her close pal Jamie Kern Lima.

The contents of the basket were not problematic for the fans, rather a small card, which was signed with her royal title, "HRH, The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan, and her husband Prince Harry agreed not to use their HRH titles for advertising purposes, following their exit from British Royal Family in 2020.

The photo of the gift basket was shown by Jamie, on the April 28's episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show with Meghan, where she thanked the Suit alum for the gift that she sent almost a year ago.

Picture credit: Royal news network/ X
Picture credit: Royal news network/ X

Shortly after the podcast episode was aired, the gift basket's picture, featuring Duchess' homemade strawberry jam, jars of Straus organic ice cream, flowers, started making rounds on social media.

Royal fans gave their honest reaction to Meghan's unexpected move.

One user penned on their X account, "Laughable. Everyone knows she's not HRH."

While another wrote, "Why does she sign HRH when she relinquished this title?"

A third critic added, "Meghan Markle and P.[Prince] Harry have no right to use HRH because they are not working royals. As requested by QEII[Queen Elizabeth II]."

The Sandringham agreement

After Meghan and Harry started their new life in California, US, and stepped down as working royals, they were advised not to use their official titles for commercial purposes.

In January, 2020, Buckingham Palace in a shared statement noted, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started their new life in the US, following the exit from Royal Family, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

