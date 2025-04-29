Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

The 'Levitating' crooner turned heads at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala

Dua Lipa made a jaw-dropping appearance at the 50th Chaplin Awards ceremony in New York City without boyfriend, Callum Turner. 

The globally known singer was seen arriving at Alice Tully Hall for the annual fundraising event on Monday, April 28. 

During the awards gala, Dua wore a sheer black dress paired with matching heels.

To elevate her stunning look, she accessorized with striking jewelry, including a large gold necklace.

According to Daily Mail, the funds raised during the awards ceremony will support the nonprofit organization’s initiatives, which include film series, educational programs, and major events.

The event also featured several Hollywood figures, such as John Waters, John Turturro, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rossy de Palma, and Pedro Almodóvar, except Dua's rumoured fiance. 

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner relationship timeline 

However, she has not revealed why Callum has not attended the show alongside her musician girlfriend, despite celebrating Easter together. 

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa initially sparked romance rumours in January 2024. 

As per multiple media reports, the 75-year-old Spanish film director and screenwriter, Pedro Almodóvar, was honored with a prestigious Chaplin accolade during the star-studded event for his tireless efforts to build the Spanish film industry.

Dua Lipa's headline grabbing concert tour Radical Optimism 

Dua Lipa, who has enjoyed a brief break from her headline-grabbing concert tour, Radical Optimism, is expected to begin the second leg of her worldwide tour in May 2025.

The 29-year-old musician will next perform on May 11th at the Wizink Centre in Madrid, Spain.

For those unaware, she will conclude her third ongoing concert tour in Seattle, Washington in October 2025.

