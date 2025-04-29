Meghan Markle reads Prince Harry's emotional note amid royal title drama  

Meghan Markle moved to tears after receiving an emotional letter from her husband, Prince Harry.
During the latest episode of the podcast, The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess of Sussex got a touching note from her life partner, which made her eyes teary.
While handing over the letter, the host, Kern Lima, explained to Meghan, "This has never been seen before."
She also revealed to the former actress that the letter was from her family, including Harry and her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Monday, April 28, the mom-of-two re-shared the clip of the heartfelt teaser of the show on her Instagram Stories, sparking excitement among fans.
Kern Lima captioned her post, "@meghan in Her FIRST EVER Podcast Interview and I am SO excited to invite YOU to join us!"
At one point, Meghan heard saying while whipping off her tears, "tired of having to prove herself," seemingly reacting to the severe backlash she has received after starting new ventures.
Meghan Markle sparks HRH title controversy during the podcast
While concluding the show, the host of the program also disclosed that she had received a special gift from her guest as a token of appreciation, which included handmade strawberry sauce and ice cream.
The handmade food item was also accompanied by a card that read, "With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
Shortly after the card went viral on social media, fans began speculating whether the duchess is still using her royal title after announcing a step down from her senior royal roles in 2020.
Late Queen Elizabeth II restrained Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from using HRH titles
For those unaware, the late Queen Elizabeth II prohibited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using the royal title HRH after they moved to the USA in 2020.
As of now, the couple has not issued any public statement over these ongoing speculations.