Prince William, Princess Kate share significant update ahead of major milestone

Princess Kate and Prince William have made a significant announcement just days ahead of their upcoming royal tour.
As per GB News, the Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme has revealed funding for two major community hubs on the Isle of Mull, aiming to enhance facilities for thousands of local residents.
The major announcement came after the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Isles of Mull and Iona to celebrate and connect with rural island communities.
The grants will enable the renovation of Aros Hall in Tobermory and Pennyghael Community Hall in the Ross of Mull.
According to the announcement, at Aros Hall, the 'Rainydays' play area is set for an upgrade and a soft play zone introduced.
The new update is a direct response to feedback from local parents that children in north Mull need more opportunities for group play activities.
During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales is scheduled to meet with the Home-Start Lorn team to learn how they support families with young children.
They will also discuss how they are using the Shaping Us Framework that the Princess launched earlier this year.
The second location to benefit from the grants is Pennyghael Community Hall.
Prince Kate and Prince William wedding anniversary plan:
To note, The first day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to Scotland falls on their 14th wedding anniversary, which will be on April 29.
Following their engagements, the couple will spend the night in a self-catered holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull.