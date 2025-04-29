Florence Pugh reveals how 'Thunderbolts' special scene transformed her mindset

Florence Pugh has opened up about filming a daring jump scene for Thunderbolts.
While conversing with the Deadline at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of the latest Marvel entry, the We Live In Time actress discussed that she fully embraced her character’s fearless mindset.
Pugh recalled the scene in which she had to jump off Merdeka 118 tower, the second tallest building in the world.
“I actually think stepping into the mind of Yelena saved me because in that scene she’s not supposed to be scared, she’s supposed to just be, like, chilling up there,” she said.
Pugh went on to say, “So I had to just pretend like I was her. ‘It’s fine, I’m just dangling with my feet off that insane height.’ So it actually saved me.”
Speaking to the emotional complexity of her character, the Dune star added, “It’s our duty as actors to protect and defend your characters and to put in the life.”
She continued, “There’s so much that’s on the page, but it’s really what you add to it in the last 20% that actually makes every character that any actor plays. There’s so many -isms that I was very welcomed into putting into the movie.”
Thunderbolts
Florence Pugh's upcoming movie Thunderbolts is set to release in theaters on May 2.
The star-studded cast included Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.