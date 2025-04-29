Jackie Chan set to be honored at 78th Locarno Film Festival?

The 'Rush Hour' star set to be receive heartfelt tribute during the 78th Locarno Film Festival in August this year

Hong Kong sensational artist, Jackie Chan reportedly received a prestigious honor during the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 71-year-old globally known filmmaker is set to receive the Lifetime award category in the upcoming awards gala.

The organizers of the star-studded event unveiled on Tuesday, April 29, that Chan will likely be honored with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard award in the ceremony.

Jackie Chan to be honored at Locarno Film Festival 

Locarno Film Festival's artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro, talked about the tribute to Chan, stating, "Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman."

"Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema," he remarked.

He additionally noted, "From his years at the China Drama Academy under Master Yu Jim-Yuen, working at a very young age as a stuntm an in King Hu’s masterpiece A Touch of Zen, Chan has continually reinvented martial arts cinema and much beyond it."

During the event, The Karate Kid actor will also introduce his films, including Project A (1983) and Police Story (1985) which he worked on as an actor and director, as a part of his tribute.

The Locarno Film Festival will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Piazza Grande. 

