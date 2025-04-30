Sports

Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020

  • April 30, 2025
Luka Doncic has proved his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers and his respect for the legend Kobe Bryant by making a hefty donation.

On Tuesday, April 29, the 26-year-old player paid the entire restoration cost for Kobe's vandalised mural.

The artwork, which featured the Lakers shooting guard kissing the cheek of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who is holding a basketball, was vandalised in downtown Los Angeles.

Luka donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe page created by artist Louie Palsino, who wanted to restore the mural, titled Mambas Forever, located at 14th and Main Streets.

The donation was confirmed by his foundation, who shared the player's sentiment noting, "Kobe is LA. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally."

"I'm happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honoured," the statement added.

Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

The Slovenian player joined the Lakers almost three months ago in a phenomena trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since the trade, he has teamed up with LeBron James to lead the Lakers to the Pacific Division title and the No 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with nine other people passed away when a helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020 into a hillside in the Calabasas area northwest of Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant


