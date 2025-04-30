Oprah Winfrey shines at Beyoncé show with new style after inspiring weight loss

Oprah Winfrey stunned fans with a fresh new look at Beyoncé's concert, showcasing her incredible weight loss transformation and embracing a trendy style that left onlookers in awe.
On Monday, the American talk show host showcased a fresh look as she attended the opening night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles.
Oprah, who has shed over 40 pounds in the last 18 months, sported a stylish look with wide-leg jeans and sneakers.
She rocked an all-denim look with a floor-length, light-wash jacket that fades into white sheer fabric.
She paired the coat with light-wash jeans, adding a white turtleneck and black sneakers. Her hair was worn down in voluminous waves.
The media-mogul was accompanied by best friend Gayle King, Gayle's daughter Kirby Bumpus, mentee Thando Dlomo, and Tyler Perry.
They all donned a white, light wash denim, and black leather outfits as they documented their night out.
King dropped the photos along with the caption, “Tonight’s the night! The outfits have been picked... @beyonce we are on the way.”
Oprah Winfrey support Gayle King Blue Origin trip:
Notably, the outing came after Oprah Winfrey supported her longtime friend as she took part in the all-female Blue Origin space flight.
On April 14, King joined singer Katy Perry, philanthropist Lauren Sánchez (the fiancée of Jeff Bezos), former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.