Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit  

Princess Anne seemingly made an unexpected move to wade into politics after returning to the United Kingdom from Turkey with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
HRH The Princess Royal was invited as a guest speaker at a coherent national program to share her stance on the rural housing system across the UK.
Being a patron of a non-profit organization, English Rural, King Charles' younger sister highlighted the importance of a longer-term vision when aiming to build homes.
She also subtly targeted the UK government during her unprecedented statement at the event, emphasizing the specific needs of rural communities.
Anne also urged that before initiating efforts for those who are in need, it is mandatory to ensure sustainability on a larger scale.
The mom-of-two noted that there was, "a whole lot of work to be done," to support underprivileged communities, especially for those who are living in rural areas.
According to GB, the 74-year-old British Royal Family member has long advocated for sustainable solutions to countryside challenges.
However, the princess has not disclosed her further plans to join politics similar to her elder brother and the monarch, who often expressed his interest and involvement in the UK's political moves.
Princess Anne visited Turkey for key royal engagement
This update came after Princess Anne returned to her home country after attending Dawn services to commemorate the 110th anniversary of World War I battle in Turkey.
On behalf of King Charles, she represented the British Royal Family in the solemn ceremonies, where she was joined by New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, and Australia's governor-general¸ Sam Mostyn.
The gathering took place near a beach where the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, or Anzacs, first landed at Gallipoli at dawn on April 25, 1915.