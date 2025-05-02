Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute  

Victoria Beckham penned a heartfelt message for her husband, David Beckham, on his 50th birthday celebrations.
The proud wife paid a moving tribute to her life partner to mark the former English footballer's special day.
The Spice Girls singer turned to her Instagram handle on May 2, Friday, to share a never-before-seen throwback video clip featuring the couple singing and dancing after filming for their 2023 superhit documentary series, Beckhams.
In the viral footage, Victoria and David were seen grooving over the iconic TV Program, Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers: Islands In the Stream's title track which was released in 2020.
The mother-of-four scribbled a moving note for her life partner, "Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham my everything. My best friend, soul mate, and dance partner for life."
"Like the song says we start and end as one, in love forever, we can ride it together, ah ha I love you xxxxxxxxxx," she concluded her touching note.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's relationship timeline
For those unaware, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham first met each other in the Manchester United players' lounge in 1997, they later announced their engagement in 1998.
The two welcomed their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in March 1999, before tying the knot in July 1999.
They are also parents to their other three kids Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham.
Victoria and Brooklyn's feud speculations
This post of Victoria comes after she and Brooklyn sparked feud speculations in April after he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, did not wish their mom on her birthday on social media.
Brooklyn and his partner also skipped David’s 50th pre-birthday bash in Miami, despite residing in Los Angeles.
As of now, neither Brooklyn nor Victoria has squashed these rumors by issuing any public statement.