Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies  

Blake Lively continued to promote her newly released film, Another Simple Favor, despite the ongoing legal tensions with her co-star, Justin Baldoni.
The Gossip Girl alum was spotted arriving at the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers show in New York City to celebrate the success of the second installment of her 2018 iconic film, A Simple Favor.
During the outing, the 37-year-old American actress was wearing an all-white dress, which she paired with open-toe heels.
To accessorize her look, Lively wore a gold bracelet with multi-color earrings and rings. She also added a matching purse to elevate her outfit.
In Another Simple Favor, The Town starlet returned to the big screens with her A Simple Favor co-star, Anna Kendrick, as her infamous character in the movie, Emily Nelson.
While, Kendrick played Stephanie Smothers in the comedic thriller, which was released in theatres on March 7, 2025.
In addition to Lively and Kendrick, the film stars Michele Morrone, Henry Golding, and Allison Janney in the leading roles.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively lawsuit timeline
For those unaware, the mom-of-four has been involved in a messy legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar, since December 2024.
In her lawsuit, she claimed that while filming their romance-drama movie the 41-year-old actor-director sexually abused her and ran a malicious campaign against her during the promotions of their 2024 released project.
However, Baldoni firmly denied the allegations and filed a counter-case against Lively in January, claiming the actress defamed him with bogus claims.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively upcoming high-profile court trial
According to media reports, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will officially face each other in court on March 9, 2026.