Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit

It's been a challenging year for Blake Lively, and she's not afraid to open up about it.
Recently, the Another Simple Favor actress made an appearance on Seth Meyers' Thursday Late Night show, where she reflected on the "highest of highs and the lowest of lows" in her life amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
During the conversation, the 37-year-old American actress looked back to the challenging time she's been through after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director.
Making an unexpected confession, she stated, "What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my life and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences, and fear is by design."
"It's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak," the Gossip Girl alum added.
Lively further shared how her four kids, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, have been a constant support to her during this intense time.
The couple shares three daughters, James, 10, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and a son, Olin, two.
Blake Lively and Baldoni heading to court
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are taking the intensifying battle to court in March 2026.