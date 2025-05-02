Entertainment

Queen Mary to mark special visit on behalf of her foundation

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, set to discuss mental health and well-being with 'vocational school students'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Queen Mary to mark special visit on behalf of her foundation
Queen Mary to mark special visit on behalf of her foundation

Queen Mary is set visit a vocational school in Roskilde on behalf of her foundation.

The Queen of Denmark will be visiting a vocational school on Friday, May 2, as part of the well-being program, Me&We, of the Mary Foundation.

Her majesty opted for a timeless look, pairing a blue blazer with a crisp white button-down shirt, beige pants, and black glasses.

The Mary Foundation also shared the details about Mary’s royal engagement on Instagram.

“I am on my way to Roskilde to meet with vocational school students and talk to them about community and well-being. We all need to be part of a safe community – someone to share the good days with and someone to lean on when things are difficult. That is why we at the Mary Foundation are working on the well-being program Me&We,” the caption read.

It further continued, “It is widespread in after-school programs and 10th grade centers, but together with the students from Roskilde, we will today launch it to the country's vocational schools. It will be interesting to hear the students' thoughts on Me&We, community and well-being and of course to meet them.”

About Queen Mary’s foundation:

The Mary Foundation was founded by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in 2007.

It addresses and creates awareness about social isolation, bullying, and domestic violence. 

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features

Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial
Blake Lively reflects on 'intense' year in first TV interview since Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively reflects on 'intense' year in first TV interview since Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kyle Richards' daughter opens up about side effects of using weight-loss drugs
Kyle Richards' daughter opens up about side effects of using weight-loss drugs
Russell Brand granted conditional bail over rape, sexual assault charges
Russell Brand granted conditional bail over rape, sexual assault charges
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations
Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori
Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty
Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies
Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies
Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas
Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video