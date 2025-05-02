Queen Mary to mark special visit on behalf of her foundation

Queen Mary is set visit a vocational school in Roskilde on behalf of her foundation.
The Queen of Denmark will be visiting a vocational school on Friday, May 2, as part of the well-being program, Me&We, of the Mary Foundation.
Her majesty opted for a timeless look, pairing a blue blazer with a crisp white button-down shirt, beige pants, and black glasses.
The Mary Foundation also shared the details about Mary’s royal engagement on Instagram.
“I am on my way to Roskilde to meet with vocational school students and talk to them about community and well-being. We all need to be part of a safe community – someone to share the good days with and someone to lean on when things are difficult. That is why we at the Mary Foundation are working on the well-being program Me&We,” the caption read.
It further continued, “It is widespread in after-school programs and 10th grade centers, but together with the students from Roskilde, we will today launch it to the country's vocational schools. It will be interesting to hear the students' thoughts on Me&We, community and well-being and of course to meet them.”
About Queen Mary’s foundation:
The Mary Foundation was founded by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in 2007.
It addresses and creates awareness about social isolation, bullying, and domestic violence.