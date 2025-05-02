Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial

Sean Diddy Combs has formally declined a major federal plea deal.
On Thursday, May 1, the 55-year-old American rapper and record producer made a beaming appearance in court, where he rebelliously rejected an offer made by the federal prosecutors that would have reduced his time in prison if he pleaded guilty in the sex trafficking case.
According to ABC News, the disgraced music mogul, who attended court just three days before the beginning of his trial, was asked by Judge Arun Subramanian if he disagrees to the offer presented by the government prosecutors, to which he replied, “Yes I do, your honor.”
It was also shared that despite being in a grave situation, Diddy cheerfully arrived in court and gave a fist bump to attorney Mark Geragos.
Speaking about the plea deal, Assistant US attorney Maurene Comey shared that the rejected deal would have granted Diddy a relatively shorter time behind bars as compared to a trial conviction.
He also revealed that if the rapper is found guilty of all the charges levelled against him, he could face life in prison.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial date:
Diddy’s trial for sex trafficking and racketeering case is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 5, 2025.
The legal proceedings will begin with jury selection, followed by opening statements that are scheduled on May 12.