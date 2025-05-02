Entertainment

Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial

The disgraced music mogul made a beaming appearance at court ahead of his sex trafficking trial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial

Sean Diddy Combs has formally declined a major federal plea deal.

On Thursday, May 1, the 55-year-old American rapper and record producer made a beaming appearance in court, where he rebelliously rejected an offer made by the federal prosecutors that would have reduced his time in prison if he pleaded guilty in the sex trafficking case.

According to ABC News, the disgraced music mogul, who attended court just three days before the beginning of his trial, was asked by Judge Arun Subramanian if he disagrees to the offer presented by the government prosecutors, to which he replied, “Yes I do, your honor.”

It was also shared that despite being in a grave situation, Diddy cheerfully arrived in court and gave a fist bump to attorney Mark Geragos.

Speaking about the plea deal, Assistant US attorney Maurene Comey shared that the rejected deal would have granted Diddy a relatively shorter time behind bars as compared to a trial conviction.

He also revealed that if the rapper is found guilty of all the charges levelled against him, he could face life in prison.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial date:

Diddy’s trial for sex trafficking and racketeering case is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The legal proceedings will begin with jury selection, followed by opening statements that are scheduled on May 12.

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features

Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Blake Lively reflects on 'intense' year in first TV interview since Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively reflects on 'intense' year in first TV interview since Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kyle Richards' daughter opens up about side effects of using weight-loss drugs
Kyle Richards' daughter opens up about side effects of using weight-loss drugs
Queen Mary to mark special visit on behalf of her foundation
Queen Mary to mark special visit on behalf of her foundation
Russell Brand granted conditional bail over rape, sexual assault charges
Russell Brand granted conditional bail over rape, sexual assault charges
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations
Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori
Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty
Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies
Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies
Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas
Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video
Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute
Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute