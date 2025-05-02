Victoria Beckham gets sweet tribute from David Beckham in his 50th birthday post

David Beckham has turned 50, and he’s celebrating the milestone occasion by honoring his loved ones, including wife Victoria Beckham.
To ring in his 50th birthday, the former English footballer penned a deeply personal message in which looked back on his life’s journey and decades of memories.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 2, he penned, “As I reflect on this Birthday I'm very grateful for many things in my life the teams I've played for , my team mates , managers , the fans , MY COUNTRY and being England captain , the children I have met over different charities I work with , my team in my business & the friends I have around me I feel truly blessed...”
The former footballer also paid a sweet tribute to his fashion designer and singer wife, Victoria Beckham, in the message by calling her his “best friend of 28 years.”
“My wife and best friend of 28 years and my beautiful children Brooklyn , Romeo , Cruz & Harper you are the reason I get out of bed each day thank you for making me smile and thank you for making me a better man.... I love you all so much and thank you for making today so special for me... You are my world,” he penned.
Paying a tribute to his family, the Inter Miami CF co-owner wrote, “But my biggest accomplishment is and will always be my family , my mum and dad who sacrificed so much for me to live my dream of becoming a footballer, my sisters who had to put up with following there brother around in the freezing cold watching me play football and my amazing nan and grandad...”
David also offered a few glimpses into his childhood, teenage, and adulthood by dropping a carousel of sweet photographs.
The collection also showcased some photos featuring the former footballer with his mom, Sandra Georgina West, and siblings – older sister Lynne Beckham and younger sister Joanne Beckham.
About David Beckham and Victoria Beckham:
David Beckham began dating Spice Girl star Victoria Beckham in 1997. The couple tied the knot two year later on July 4, 1999, and share four children – three sons, Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, & Cruz David, and a daughter, Harper Seven.