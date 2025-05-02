Sci-Tech

Google expands AI-powered search to more users

AI Mode will save past searches for desktop users, allowing users to go back on particular conversation

  by Web Desk
  May 02, 2025
Google expands AI-powered search to more users
Google expands AI-powered search to more users

Google has officially announced an expansion of its AI Mode feature in Search, along with some new features.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, that it expanded the feature to all Google Labs users in the US, with a waitlist.

However, it is now lifting these restrictions and making the search mode widely available to all users in the US.

AI Mode in Google Search expands with new features

Google stated that all users in the US will get immediate access to AI Mode once they opt in for the experimental feature via Labs, which results that users in the country not have to sign up and then wait to be approved.

Moreover, Google announced two new features in AI Mode. The feature is the advancement of the existing Shopping Graph that shows a comprehensive breakdown of information when users are looking for a product or a local business.

Source: Google
Source: Google

Starting next week, those with access to AI Mode will start seeing visual places and product cards when searching for the same.

To note, the AI Mode will save past searches for desktop users, allowing them to go back to a particular conversation and continue with follow-up queries.

However, the feature is still not available outside the US, and there is no official update on when the company will begin expanding the AI-powered search mode globally.

