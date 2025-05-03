Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are set to reunite on-screen for the first time in over three decades since their breakout hit Speed.
As per PEOPLE, it is confirmed that the John Wick star and The Proposal star will showcase the acting skill in an upcoming romantic thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.
It is reported that the upcoming film is written by Noah Oppenheim, who wrote Jackie Kennedy Onasis' biopic Jackie and co-created the Robert De Niro-starring Netflix series Zero Day.
Speed producer Mark Gordon is also part of the project.
The couple recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of Speed at Beyond Fest while attending a screening at American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre.
About the plot, Reeves said, “We knew we were doing something wacky.”
"I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day," joked Bullock.
On the possibility of a third film, which the Beyond Fest audience greeted with an enthusiastic round of applause, director Jan de Bont,t said, “I think it would be a different movie.”
Agreeing with Bullock and Reeves, he continued, “It would be great to work with them [again].”
Bullock shared that a Speed 3 would be “the geriatric version. It won't be fast.”
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves previous films:
Notably, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves previously starred together in 1994's high-action thriller Speed and 2006's romantic drama The Lake House.