Entertainment

Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller

'John Wick' star, 'The Proposal' star will showcase the acting skill in an upcoming romantic thriller from Amazon MGM Studios

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are set to reunite on-screen for the first time in over three decades since their breakout hit Speed.

As per PEOPLE, it is confirmed that the John Wick star and The Proposal star will showcase the acting skill in an upcoming romantic thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

It is reported that the upcoming film is written by Noah Oppenheim, who wrote Jackie Kennedy Onasis' biopic Jackie and co-created the Robert De Niro-starring Netflix series Zero Day.

Speed producer Mark Gordon is also part of the project.

The couple recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of Speed at Beyond Fest while attending a screening at American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre.

About the plot, Reeves said, “We knew we were doing something wacky.”

"I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day," joked Bullock.

On the possibility of a third film, which the Beyond Fest audience greeted with an enthusiastic round of applause, director Jan de Bont,t said, “I think it would be a different movie.”

Agreeing with Bullock and Reeves, he continued, “It would be great to work with them [again].”

Bullock shared that a Speed 3 would be “the geriatric version. It won't be fast.”

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves previous films:

Notably, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves previously starred together in 1994's high-action thriller Speed and 2006's romantic drama The Lake House.

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know

Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics

HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Victoria Beckham gets sweet tribute from David Beckham in his 50th birthday post
Victoria Beckham gets sweet tribute from David Beckham in his 50th birthday post
Kanye West makes bombshell revelation about his sexual identity
Kanye West makes bombshell revelation about his sexual identity
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial
Diddy rebelliously rejects key plea deal just 3 days prior to federal trial