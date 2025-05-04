Sports

Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'

Max Verstappen beats McLaren's Lando Norris for pole position at the Miami Grand Prix

  May 04, 2025
Max Verstappen says his pole position for the Miami Grand Prix has "clearly" shown that becoming a father for the first time has not made him a slower driver.

According to Sky Sports, the Dutchman, who is seeking his fifth successive drivers' title, edged out McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli to claim his second pole position of the season.

Verstappen was excused from his media duties in Miami on Thursday as he delayed his arrival in the USA to remain with his partner Kelly Piquet following the birth of their daughter Lily earlier in the week.

Verstappen said: "It's been good to be able to spend a few days at home before coming here. When she's just born, you want to make sure everything is ok.”

“Clearly it didn't make me slower as well, being a dad. So, that's a positive. We can throw that out the window as well, for people mentioning it. I think there are enough racing drivers in the past that have been world champions even after having kids,” he added.

Notably, the 27-year-old Dutchman beat Lando Norris to top spot in qualifying by 0.065 seconds, Norris joked after the session he hoped Verstappen would be slower now that he's a father. Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished third, just 0.002 seconds adrift of the McLaren.

