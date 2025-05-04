Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC

The New York City is buzzing with excitement as celebrities are arriving for the highly anticipated Met Gala.
Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Erivo, Jenna Ortega, and Priyanka Chopra are among the many stars who have touched down in the Big Apple over the weekend.
The former Hannah Montana was spotted, wearing a cool black bomber with sleek black sunglasses, and light wash jeans.
She further elevated her chic look with honey-highlighted locks straight, letting them fall over her chest with face-framing short bangs.
Meanwhile, Sabrina was seen excuding the glamour in a sea foam green Versace dress with a leg-baring thigh-high slit.
In addition to Miley and Sabrina, the Idea of You actress was also out in about in the Big Apple over the weekend.
Anne donned a tailored black pantsuit, which she complemented with gold accents and a classic white button-up shirt underneath her blazer,
Cynthia stepped out looking comfortable and chic in a light gray knit lounge set while, Jenna was clad in all-black as she spotted walking around with a small group of friends.
Met Gala 2025
The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place on May 5, Monday with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code Tailored for You.
This year's co-chairs, who host the Met Gala, include actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and musician and Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams.