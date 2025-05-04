Royal

New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss

Britons’ opinions have seemingly shifted the other way around after Prince Harry’s crushing defeat in the UK security appeal!

The Spare author recently faced a major legal setback after the Court of Appeal dismissed his plea to challenge the Home Office’s decision to downgrade his security when in the United Kingdom.

While the Duke of Sussex previously suffered massive backlash from Britons over his demand for taxpayer-funded police protection, the public’s view now appears to have shifted.

Survey reveals Britons’ growing support for Prince Harry’s security appeal:

In a recent poll, conducted by yougov.co.uk, it was asked, “Do you believe Prince Harry should or should not be entitled to police protection when in Britain?”

For the survey, the public was given four options to choose from.

1- He should be entitled to police protection funded by the state.

2- He should be entitled to police protection, but only if he pays for it himself.

3- He should not be entitled to police protection.

4- Don’t know.

P.C. yougov.co.uk
P.C. yougov.co.uk


Poll result:

A total of 6020 adults participated in the survey, among whom 22% said that Harry should be provided public-funded police protection, 39% said the Prince should be provided security, but only if he pays for it himself, 24% rejected his demand, while 15% selected the fourth option, “Don’t know.”

