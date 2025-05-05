King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia are all set to warmly welcome the President of Iceland, President Halla Tómasdóttir and his wife Björn Skúlason.
The Royal Family of Sweden turned to its official Instagram account on Monday, May 5, to share about the Monarch and Queen Consort’s upcoming engagements.
In the post, the Royals shared that the Swedish King and Queen will welcome that Presidential Couple of Iceland for a three-day state visit.
“The President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, and Mrs. Björn Skúlason will be welcomed to Sweden tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6. The Icelandic presidential couple will begin a three-day state visit to Sweden on Tuesday at the invitation of H.M. The King,” read the statement.
They also announced a public invitation for the Swedish citizens to join the Royals in the ceremony at the Palace.
“The public is warmly welcome to take part in the ceremony at the Royal Palace when the presidential couple are received by the King and Queen. Between 8:30 and 9:30 the gates from Slottsbacken will be open to the Inner Courtyard and at 10:00 the presidential couple will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage,” stated the caption.
Halla Tómasdóttir and Björn Skúlason’s plans for upcoming Swedish state visit:
In the statement, the Royal Family also shared President Halla Tómasdóttir and his wife Björn Skúlason’s plans for the three day state visit.
It was reported that after receiving a grand welcome from the Swedish Royal Couple, the Presidential Couple will then visit the Coast Guard, Karolinska University Hospital, the School of Economics, Stockholm City Hall, the Royal Institute of Technology, the Film House, Torsåkers Gård, Barnahus and Silviahemmet.
During his visit, the Icelandic President will also have a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the House.
Meanwhile, in the evening, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia will also host a gala dinner for the guests at the Royal Palace.