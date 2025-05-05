Royal

King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple

Iceland’s President Halla Tómasdóttir and his wife Björn Skúlason will touch down in Sweden tomorrow for three-day state visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple
King Carl, Queen Silvia plan grand welcome for Icelandic Presidential Couple

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia are all set to warmly welcome the President of Iceland, President Halla Tómasdóttir and his wife Björn Skúlason.

The Royal Family of Sweden turned to its official Instagram account on Monday, May 5, to share about the Monarch and Queen Consort’s upcoming engagements.

In the post, the Royals shared that the Swedish King and Queen will welcome that Presidential Couple of Iceland for a three-day state visit.

“The President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, and Mrs. Björn Skúlason will be welcomed to Sweden tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6. The Icelandic presidential couple will begin a three-day state visit to Sweden on Tuesday at the invitation of H.M. The King,” read the statement.

They also announced a public invitation for the Swedish citizens to join the Royals in the ceremony at the Palace.

“The public is warmly welcome to take part in the ceremony at the Royal Palace when the presidential couple are received by the King and Queen. Between 8:30 and 9:30 the gates from Slottsbacken will be open to the Inner Courtyard and at 10:00 the presidential couple will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage,” stated the caption.

Halla Tómasdóttir and Björn Skúlason’s plans for upcoming Swedish state visit:

In the statement, the Royal Family also shared President Halla Tómasdóttir and his wife Björn Skúlason’s plans for the three day state visit.

It was reported that after receiving a grand welcome from the Swedish Royal Couple, the Presidential Couple will then visit the Coast Guard, Karolinska University Hospital, the School of Economics, Stockholm City Hall, the Royal Institute of Technology, the Film House, Torsåkers Gård, Barnahus and Silviahemmet.

During his visit, the Icelandic President will also have a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, in the evening, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia will also host a gala dinner for the guests at the Royal Palace.

Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’

Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’

Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return

Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding

Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding

VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show

VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025
Queen Camilla meets WWII veteran Douglas Cracknell for VE Day 2025
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move
Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
Prince Louis wins hearts with cute gesture for dad Prince William on VE Day
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles excludes Prince Andrew from VE Day celebrations
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles pays moving tribute to WW II heroes in heartfelt post
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla lead VE Day 80th anniversary tributes at Palace
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Meghan Markle sparks backlash over bold message to royal family
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Princess Kate appears in high spirits as she joins William, kids at VE Day event
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Who will join King Charles, Queen Camilla for VE day ceremony?
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton to make surprising move at VE Day celebrations
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Kate Middleton makes poised return with Prince William to send strong signal
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations
Royal Family shares important update about VE DAY 2025 celebrations