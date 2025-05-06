Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with Met Gala 2025 debut: 'King for a reason'

Shah Rukh Khan has made his long-awaited Met Gala debut in a glamorous fit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
On Monday, May 5, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor captivated New York with a gold and black aesthetic as he walked the Met Gala carpet.
Shah Rukh looked dapper as ever in a floor-length black wool coat and a gem-encrusted tiger head cane.
For the evening, the star of over 100 Bollywood films accessorised the look with multiple gold chains and pendants.
The highlight of the over-all look was a prominent sparking "K" dangling from the chain.
Shah Rukh debuting Met Gala with theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was on point for the superstar as he admitted that he only wears black and white at major events.
While taking to press, the 59-year-old noted that he was very nervous before attending the prestigious event, noting, "I'm wondering if I can run away from this now."
Mukherjee was all praised for the Bollywood star as he added, "When you get a man like this on the red carpet, especially when it’s 'Black dandy,' representation is the most important thing."
"We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, and nobody else," the renowned designer shared.
Bollywood celebrities at Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan was also joined by other Bollywood celebrities including musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh, and actress Kiara Advani.