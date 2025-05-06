Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with Met Gala 2025 debut: 'King for a reason'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan stole the show in an all-black ensemble at Met Gala 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with Met Gala 2025 look: King for a reason
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with Met Gala 2025 look: 'King for a reason'

Shah Rukh Khan has made his long-awaited Met Gala debut in a glamorous fit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

On Monday, May 5, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor captivated New York with a gold and black aesthetic as he walked the Met Gala carpet.

Shah Rukh looked dapper as ever in a floor-length black wool coat and a gem-encrusted tiger head cane.

Picture credit: Vogueindia/ Instagram
Picture credit: Vogueindia/ Instagram

For the evening, the star of over 100 Bollywood films accessorised the look with multiple gold chains and pendants.

The highlight of the over-all look was a prominent sparking "K" dangling from the chain.

Shah Rukh debuting Met Gala with theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was on point for the superstar as he admitted that he only wears black and white at major events.

While taking to press, the 59-year-old noted that he was very nervous before attending the prestigious event, noting, "I'm wondering if I can run away from this now."

Mukherjee was all praised for the Bollywood star as he added, "When you get a man like this on the red carpet, especially when it’s 'Black dandy,' representation is the most important thing."

"We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, and nobody else," the renowned designer shared.

Bollywood celebrities at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan was also joined by other Bollywood celebrities including musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh, and actress Kiara Advani.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025

Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall rock monochromatic looks at Met Gala 2025
Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump ‘two-doll’ comments

Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump ‘two-doll’ comments
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025

Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons

YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Shakira defies ‘Black Style’ theme for bubble gum–pink gown at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
Jenna Ortega wows in armour-like silvery fit at Met Gala 2025
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make PDA-filled red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2025
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan reunite at 2025 Met Gala months after breakup
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan reunite at 2025 Met Gala months after breakup
Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs
Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute
Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute
Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’
Tom Cruise drops ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ underwater stunt: ‘unlike any other’
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding
Lana Del Rey drops steamy PDA photo with husband months after shock wedding
David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift
David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84
'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84