Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH

‘The Kardashians’ alum snaps at a security guard after he mistakenly steps on her ensemble at Met Gala 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • May 06, 2025

Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH


Kim Kardashian isn’t holding back her anger!

The 44-year-old American socialite and media personality marked her presence at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night, May 5, in a gorgeous black ensemble.

However, moments before she arrived at the Met Gala venue, an unexpected incident led the Skims founder lose her cool.

While she was stepping out of New York City’s luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel to attend the star-studded affair, one of her bodyguards mistakenly stepped on her precious gown, leaving Kim furious.

In a viral TikTok video, Kim Kadashian can be seen heading out of the hotel to a huge crowd of fans and paparazzi, gathered to get a glimpse of the stars, when a security guard unknowingly stepped on her custom-made Chrome Hearts gown.

This made Kanye West’s ex-wife instantly turn towards the man and lash out on him.

Even with her leather fedora covering the most of her face, the mother of four was seen giving the guard an extremely angry look before scolding him.

As per a lip reading expert, Nicola Hickling, who spoke to the Mirror, Kim snapped at the man saying, “Can you watch where you step?” before she headed to the vehicle waiting to give her a ride to the 2025 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian’s look at 2025 Met Gala:

For the 2025 edition of the star-studded Met Gala, Kim Kardashian slipped into a gorgeous off-the-shoulder two-piece ensemble by luxury brand Chrome Hearts.

The Kardashians alum, whose beautiful gown featured an open back and long train, accessorized her look with a mutli-strand diamond necklace, statement earrings, a couple of rings, and a large leather hat.

