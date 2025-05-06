Diljit Dosanjh parties with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh was spotted partying with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025.
The famous Indian singer honoured his Sikh roots during debut at the star-studded event.
His team shared a video of the Grammy winner saying "Hi India" as she hangs out with Diljit before walking the blue carpet.
In a viral photo, Diljit can be seen striking a pose alongside Priyanka, Nick and Shakira.
The GOAT hitmaker wore an American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung’s outfit; an ivory and gold sherwani complimented with a kirpan, turban and a layered necklace.
He penned on Instagram, “Main Hoon Punjab #metgala. Inspired by the Theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala.”
One photo featured Diljit climbing down the stairs as he leaves the hotel for the Met ball.
Fans reaction:
A fan commented, “Now we need a collab with Diljit and Shakira!!! Imagine?!?”
Another wrote, “From G.O.A.T to Global. You said Panjab will be worldwide and now it is. ICONIC MOMENT!”
“You make us so proud & happy on every stage..The representer of Sikh community & India on a global level, Waheguruji bless u. Now please give us a collab with Shakira,” a third noted.