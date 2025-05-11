Entertainment

Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws

Elton John, Coldplay and Dua Lipa are among 400 artists who signed an open letter to UK government

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws

Dua Lipa, Elton John, Coldplay sent an open letter to PM Keir Starmer, requesting to change copyright laws in the UK.

The letter highlighted the threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the music industry and requested the government to take adequate steps.

On Monday, May 12, the House of Lords is set to vote on a proposed amendment that would force Al developers to disclose copyrighted materials used in training their models.

The letter signed by Dua and Coldplay read, “Creative copyright is the lifeblood of the creative industries. It recognizes the moral authority we have over our work and provides an income stream for 2.4 million people across the four nations of the United Kingdom.”

It continued, “The fight to defend our creative industries has been joined by scores of UK businesses, including those who use and develop AI. We are not against progress or innovation. The creative industries have always been early adopters of technology.”

Starmer’s party has shown its concern about the amendment so far.

The letter further added, “The first job of any government is to protect its citizens, put transparency at the heart of the copyright regime and allow both AI developers and creators to develop licensing regimes that will allow for human-created content well into the future.”

As per the current law of the UK, data mining for non-commercial purposes is allowed.

Artists who signed the open letter:

Paul McCartney, Florence Welch, Kate Bush and Robbie Williams were among the list of renowned artists who have also signed the open letter to Keir Starmer.

Google agrees to $1.4 billion payout in privacy lawsuits

Google agrees to $1.4 billion payout in privacy lawsuits
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome

Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay

Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles

John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours
Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?
Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan
Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at trolls criticizing her 2025 Met Gala look
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at trolls criticizing her 2025 Met Gala look
Blake Lively slams legal tactics after Justin Baldoni’s team drags in Taylor Swift
Blake Lively slams legal tactics after Justin Baldoni’s team drags in Taylor Swift
Lily Collins shades Pope Leo XIV as 'Emily in Paris' filming faces disruption
Lily Collins shades Pope Leo XIV as 'Emily in Paris' filming faces disruption
Johnny Rodriguez, Hispanic country music star, dies at 73
Johnny Rodriguez, Hispanic country music star, dies at 73