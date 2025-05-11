Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws

Dua Lipa, Elton John, Coldplay sent an open letter to PM Keir Starmer, requesting to change copyright laws in the UK.
The letter highlighted the threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the music industry and requested the government to take adequate steps.
On Monday, May 12, the House of Lords is set to vote on a proposed amendment that would force Al developers to disclose copyrighted materials used in training their models.
The letter signed by Dua and Coldplay read, “Creative copyright is the lifeblood of the creative industries. It recognizes the moral authority we have over our work and provides an income stream for 2.4 million people across the four nations of the United Kingdom.”
It continued, “The fight to defend our creative industries has been joined by scores of UK businesses, including those who use and develop AI. We are not against progress or innovation. The creative industries have always been early adopters of technology.”
Starmer’s party has shown its concern about the amendment so far.
The letter further added, “The first job of any government is to protect its citizens, put transparency at the heart of the copyright regime and allow both AI developers and creators to develop licensing regimes that will allow for human-created content well into the future.”
As per the current law of the UK, data mining for non-commercial purposes is allowed.
Artists who signed the open letter:
Paul McCartney, Florence Welch, Kate Bush and Robbie Williams were among the list of renowned artists who have also signed the open letter to Keir Starmer.