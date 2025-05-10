Royal

Princess Kate gains unexpected support from organisation linked to Meghan Markle

The Princess of Wales was honoured for publicly sharing her cancer diagnosis

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Princess Kate has received significant support from a prominent organization linked to Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales has been named to TIME magazine's 2025 TIME100 Health list as a "Catalyst" for raising cancer awareness through her public announcement about her treatment.

She was honoured for publicly sharing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, which garnered global attention to the disease.

On May 8, TIME unveiled its second annual health list, highlighting the 100 most influential people in the world of health today.

"As a popular public figure, Middleton's revelation brought significant attention to cancer awareness and treatment, including the rise in early-onset cancers in patients under age 50," the TIME tribute stated.

It was noted that the princess "became a beacon for cancer patients, and inspired others to address their own health."

The future queen of Britain announced she was in remission in January 2025, after a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Notably, the 2025 list also includes Melinda French Gates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Colin Farrell, Seth Rogen and other notable figures.

Meghan Markle link with Princess Kate special tribute:

The recognition for Kate follows Meghan Markle’s appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York on April 23, just two weeks earlier.

At the event, Meghan spoke about her Netflix series, lifestyle brand As Ever, and podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

