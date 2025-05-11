Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering

Prince Edward recently hosted a distinguished ceremony at Buckingham Palace, presenting Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards to 2,000 young achievers.
The Duke of Edinburgh showed "amazing energy" as he presented the awards in the palace gardens.
The event launched a two-day recognition ceremony for young achievers, with the initial 2,000 guests representing a small portion of the full group.
According to Buckingham Palace, a shared footage showed the celebration of the Royal Family's official Instagram account.
The palace described it as "a golden time" and "a glorious day,” congratulating all participants on their "amazing achievement".
Prince Edward delivered the speech, to the award winners, saying, "There's life beyond this. You have now found out who you are.”
He added, "This has given you the skills, wherewithal and confidence to make a difference to others. Make sure you tell your story."
The Duke emphasised the importance of their role noting, "You are, each one of you, an ambassador of this award."
Celebrities attended Prince Edward event:
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, former footballer and broadcaster Alex Scott were among the celebrities who attended the event.
England Rugby World Cup-winner Heather Fisher and journalist Victoria Derbyshire also marked their attendance.