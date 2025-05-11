Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute

Nicole Kidman is remembering her late mom on Mother’s Day!
The Big little Lies star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 10, to share a throwback picture of her late mum Janelle, marking her first Mother's Day without her.
In the never-before-seen old image, Kidman could be seen striking a pose to camera in front of Uluru with her beloved mom, who passed away last year at age 84.
The heartwarming photo also featured Kidman’s daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, who were toddlers when the image was taken.
While, the second photo showed Janelle walking with two of her granddaughters on a track near the Indigenous sacred site and famed tourist destination.
“My mother and my daughters in Uluru, beautiful memories…always Happy Mother’s Day,” the Australian star wrote in the caption.
Nicole Kidman’s Kids
Nicole Kidman, who lost her mother last year, is herself a doting mum to four beautiful kids.
The 57-year-old actress shares daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband of 18 years Keith Urban.
Kidman is also a mother to, daughter Bella, 32, and son, Connor, 30, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Nicole Kidman’s mom’s death
On September 7, 2024, Nicole Kidman’s director Halina Reijn announced at the Venice Film Festival that she had left the event early due to her mother's death at age 84.