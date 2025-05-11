Entertainment

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'

Both cases in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. are now scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026

Blake Lively has made big accusation against Justin Baldoni's legal representatives over their subpoena of pal Taylor Swift in their ongoing legal battle.

While, the Gossip Girl alum herself stayed tight-lipped on the matter, she made the scathing comment at Baldoni's team via her spokesperson.

She accused Baldoni of turning the case into a "circus" and using Taylor Swift's name to generate public interest.

"Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue - Madison Square Garden - to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world," they said in a statement, referring to Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz, on May 10.

They further added, "This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus. The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as 'female allies' and their team continue to show their true colors.”

Blake Lively fiery statement comes shortly after Taylor Swift broken her silence on the matter, claiming that “she never set foot on the set of this movie.”

Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal case

The controversary first stirred in December 2024 when Blake Lively filed complaint against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on It Ends With Us set.

While, Justin denied the accusation, he filed a counter suit in January, alleging defamation and extortion against the Gossip Girl alum, her husband and their publicity team.

The trial, officially named Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which will cover both lawsuits, is scheduled for March 2026.

