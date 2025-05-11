Entertainment

John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles

'All of Me' hitmaker disclosed his relationship with the 'Famous' singer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
John Legend has opened up about the turning point in his longtime friendship with Kanye West, revealing the exact moment he noticed the rapper beginning to spiral

The All of Me hitmaker disclosed his relationship with the Famous singer and spoke about how 'sad' he is to witness the 'devolution' of his ex-friend.

While conversing with The Times, which was published on Saturday, Legend recalled a “difference” in the 47-year-old rapper's mental state before things went south between them

He made a bombshell revelation about West, who now goes by Ye, has evolved into a very different person from two decades ago

“Back then, Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him,” Legend said.

The On Time singer went on to say, “He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

“I didn't see a hint of what we're seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution,” he continued about West.

Legend mentioned, “I don't think we're qualified to psychoanalyze him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”

He also expressed his opinion over Kanye West’s unhinged social media rants in recent months.

Legend shared that he ended his friendship with West in 2022 after the latter revealed he was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

Kanye West split rumours from Bianca Censori:

Notably, it came after KanyeWest confirmed his separation from his current wife Bianca Censori in another social media rant.

